Long Island weather: Chilly and sunny today, rain possible this weekend

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It’s a chill 22 degrees outside at 5 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said Long Island is headed into the upper 30s and light winds figure to keep things cool, with wind chill values making it feel like it’s between 20 and 30 degrees.

On the bright side, there’s supposed to be sunshine all day long.

But, there’s cloudy skies on the horizon for Saturday, with showers forming overnight Saturday into Sunday — and rain "likely" or possible clear through to Tuesday, the weather service said.

Temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the mid-40s, and then climb into the low 60s Sunday. Highs should drop into the mid-50s Monday and back into the mid-40s by Tuesday, the weather service said.

How unseasonably cold will it be Friday? The weather service said the average high this time of year is about 46 degrees, with the average overnight low around 33. Long Island figures to be about 10 degrees lower on both.

The record high for this date for the metro area was 70 degrees, set in 1974, according to the New York City Almanac.

The record low for this date was set in 1872, when it was just 6 degrees.

The weather service said an approaching frontal system could create gale force winds and rough seas for Atlantic Ocean waters this weekend, but said there is no hazardous weather in store at this time.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

