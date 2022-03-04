It’s a chill 22 degrees outside at 5 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said Long Island is headed into the upper 30s and light winds figure to keep things cool, with wind chill values making it feel like it’s between 20 and 30 degrees.

On the bright side, there’s supposed to be sunshine all day long.

But, there’s cloudy skies on the horizon for Saturday, with showers forming overnight Saturday into Sunday — and rain "likely" or possible clear through to Tuesday, the weather service said.

Temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the mid-40s, and then climb into the low 60s Sunday. Highs should drop into the mid-50s Monday and back into the mid-40s by Tuesday, the weather service said.

How unseasonably cold will it be Friday? The weather service said the average high this time of year is about 46 degrees, with the average overnight low around 33. Long Island figures to be about 10 degrees lower on both.

The record high for this date for the metro area was 70 degrees, set in 1974, according to the New York City Almanac.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The record low for this date was set in 1872, when it was just 6 degrees.

The weather service said an approaching frontal system could create gale force winds and rough seas for Atlantic Ocean waters this weekend, but said there is no hazardous weather in store at this time.