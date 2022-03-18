TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Highs in the 60s today, but rain returns tomorrow

By Newsday Staff
Friday will start out foggy and cloudy, but then the skies will clear and temperatures will rise "well above seasonal normals," the National Weather Service said.

Long Islanders could experience areas of fog before 9 a.m. Friday and it is expected to be cloudy through mid-morning, the weather service said. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

On Saturday, temperatures will dip back into the mid-50s and Long Islanders can expect showers and possible thunderstorms. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph are forecast, the weather service said.

But then, there will be a sunny stretch from Sunday through Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-50s predicted, the weather service said.

The rain is expected to return Wednesday, when highs will be in the upper 40s, and continue Thursday, the weather service said. Highs Thursday are forecast to be in the low 50s.

