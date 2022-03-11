Long Islanders are in for a rollercoaster ride when it comes to weather the next few days, but the Island should be spared the so-called "bomb cyclone" snow that the National Weather Service says will threaten the Eastern Seaboard Friday night into Saturday.

The Island is still in for some nasty weather, though, with strong, gusting winds and snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch expected, the weather service said.

Temperatures hovering around the freezing mark pre-dawn Friday will soar to close to 50 degrees in most areas, with early morning patchy fog burning off and bringing mostly sunny skies.

But Friday night will bring drizzle and then rain to most of Long Island, the weather service said, while Saturday there will be a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet before 2 p.m.

Sleet could be heavy at times, the weather service said.

Wind chill values will make it feel like it's between 15 and 25 degrees Saturday, with winds growing in intensity as the day develops.

Expect wind gusts approaching 50 mph in some areas, leading to the strong possibility of downed trees and wires, as well as for hazardous road conditions, the weather service said.

Temperatures will plummet throughout the day, falling to about 20 degrees by evening.

Strong winds will continue into Sunday, when the wind chill will make it feel like temperatures are in the single digits despite sunny skies.

A gale warning is in effect for all Long Island waters from 10 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday. East of Montauk, that warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.

"Strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," the weather service said in its warning, adding: "Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions."

Monday will bring sunny skies and temperatures of around 50 degrees.

Bomb cyclone

While Long Island should avoid the worst of the weather, areas of Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and upstate New York could see a foot of snow by Saturday due to a severe late-winter storm system — called a "bomb cyclone" — developing in the Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys.

A bomb cyclone, also known as an "explosive cyclogenesis," a "weather bomb," a "meteorological bomb" and a "bombogenesis," is a storm centered around a rapidly developing cyclonic low-pressure area — that is, according to the Scientific American, where the central pressure decreases "very quickly," by more than 24 millibars in 24 hours. Millibars are used to measure air pressure.

High pressure systems generally create calm weather, while low pressure systems create atmospheric instability, the weather service said.