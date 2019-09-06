Hurricane Dorian should sweep by Long Island about 200 miles off Montauk Point yet still spawn high waves, rip currents and wind gusts all along the South Shore — but most intensely on the East End, forecasters said Friday.

Dunes and beaches could erode from New York City to Montauk, especially during the next few tide cycles, and flooding could reach 1 to 2 feet, the National Weather Service predicted.

"Any impacts from Dorian will be confined to coastal sections of the Atlantic coast line with dangerous rip currents, high surf, and the potential for minor coastal flooding," it said.

A high surf advisory will be in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. There is also a tropical storm warning for the ocean waters east of Fire Island Inlet, and a coastal flood advisory from Friday afternoon's high tide through Saturday.

The hurricane, now a less dangerous Category 1 storm, could bring Long Island what the weather service called moderate to briefly heavy rain on Friday, especially in the east. The rain could possibly amount to an inch, with wind gusts as fast as 40 mph.

The odds for rain falling on Friday are 50 percent after 9 a.m., the weather service said.

Dorian's outer rings should move out of the area during Friday night and Saturday morning, the weather service said: "Any rain ends, and gusty northeast winds shift around to the northwest."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It added, "With increasing easterly winds and cloudy skies today, temperatures will remain cooler than normal, peaking around 70 degrees."

Once Dorian departs, the weekend and the start of the workweek are expected to be sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s, the weather service said.

On Wednesday, showers might return, forecasters said, assessing the odds at 30 percent.