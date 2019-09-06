TODAY'S PAPER
Hurricane Dorian to bring rough surf, rain, minor coastal flooding

Hurricane Dorian approached North Carolina's Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands, on Friday, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center forecasts as much as 15 inches of rain for the coastal Carolinas.  (Credit: NOAA / ASSOCIATED PRESS / WWAY)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Hurricane Dorian should sweep by Long Island about 200 miles off Montauk Point yet still spawn high waves, rip currents and wind gusts all along the South Shore — but most intensely on the East End, forecasters said Friday.

Dunes and beaches could erode from New York City to Montauk, especially during the next few tide cycles, and flooding could reach 1 to 2 feet, the National Weather Service predicted.

"Any impacts from Dorian will be confined to coastal sections of the Atlantic coast line with dangerous rip currents, high surf, and the potential for minor coastal flooding," it said.

A high surf advisory will be in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. There is also a tropical storm warning for the ocean waters east of Fire Island Inlet, and a coastal flood advisory from Friday afternoon's high tide through Saturday.

The hurricane, now a less dangerous Category 1 storm, could bring Long Island what the weather service called moderate to briefly heavy rain on Friday, especially in the east. The rain could possibly amount to an inch, with wind gusts as fast as 40 mph.

The odds for rain falling on Friday are 50 percent after 9 a.m., the weather service said. 

Dorian's outer rings should move out of the area during Friday night and Saturday morning, the weather service said: "Any rain ends, and gusty northeast winds shift around to the northwest."

It added, "With increasing easterly winds and cloudy skies today, temperatures will remain cooler than normal, peaking around 70 degrees."

Once Dorian departs, the weekend and the start of the workweek are expected to be sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s, the weather service said.

On Wednesday, showers might return, forecasters said, assessing the odds at 30 percent.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

