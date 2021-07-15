Patchy fog and cloudy skies will greet Long Islanders Friday morning before the sun returns in the early afternoon with a sweltering high of 91 degrees and a heat advisory through Saturday night, forecasters said.

The heat is a carryover from Thursday when the temperature topped 90 and heat indexes hovered between 93 and 97. Thursday night will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight with a low of 73.

The heat index Friday will jump to as high as 100, according to the National Weather Service.

In Nassau, cooling centers will remain open until the heat advisory is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Suffolk directs anyone in need of a cooling center to contact local officials.

Those high heat index values, which reflect heat and humidity combining to make the day feel even hotter, prompted the National Weather Service to issue the advisory and a hazardous weather outlook, which also continues through 8 p.m. Saturday.

An air quality alert is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for Long Island and the rest of the metropolitan area because of high ozone levels, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Possible relief from the heat could arrive in the form of rain and thunderstorms. There is a 20% chance of both for Long Island Friday afternoon and continuing through the night when the temperature is forecast to drop to 73.

On Saturday, the odds increase to 50% for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., the weather service said. Otherwise, it will be another hot day with sun and a high of 88, with showers and thunderstorms possible until 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service.

The unsettled weather continues Sunday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. The high Sunday should hit 83 with periods of heavy rain at night and a low of 71.