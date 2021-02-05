TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: More snow on Sunday to follow sunny Saturday

The National Weather Service said Long Islanders on Friday can expect wind gusts that could reach 28 mph and light rain should fall, with some wet snow and a wintry mix possible. Highs will be in the 40s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla and Deborah S. Morris joan.gralla@newsday.com, deborah.morris@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Saturday’s weather should be fair — though a Sunday storm may bring six inches of snow, forecasters said.

But before that, Saturday sounds inviting: Sunny skies with a daytime high around 40 degrees, though southwesterly winds gusting up to 25 to 30 miles per hour will make it feel like 20 to 30.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Sunday for Long Island, starting after midnight Saturday through the day Sunday.

"Right now, we’re expecting about six inches of snow," meteorologist Jim Connolly said. "Officially it’s a five to seven-inch range forecast for all of Long Island."

The daytime high Sunday will be in the lower 30s. Snow is coming from a coastal system heading toward Cape Cod from the Carolinas.

Connolly said snow tapers off early evening Sunday, with dry weather into Monday but cold with a high of about 30 degrees.

The weather again will alternate between fine and stormy days early next week, with Monday expected to be sunny ahead of possibly more snow and rain on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday, when the weather service says there again is a 50% chance of rain and snow.

Wednesday and Thursday should be at least partly sunny with highs just around freezing, the weather service said.

While much of Long Island still has a fair amount of snow, anyone flood-weary can take comfort in the longer-term forecasts through Feb. 17.

"There are no indications of any widespread heavy rain event or significant snowmelt," the weather service said. "Any snowmelt that does occur should only result in minor rises in river levels."

Estimates for how much snow is sticking around range from nine to 18 inches, with lesser amounts on the East End, the weather service said. The equivalent amount of water in the areas with more snow is 2 to 3½ inches and less than an inch out East, it calculated.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

Bronx residents lined up Friday for the opening 'This is about saving lives': As Yankee Stadium vaccine site opens, NY expanding eligibility
Family members and local officials gathered to honor Patrol officer who made ultimate 'sacrifice' remembered
State Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-Great Neck) at a LI pol: Ban Confederate flag, hate symbols, political signs from public buildings
Valerie Cincinelli, an NYPD officer for 12 years, Sources: NYPD cop from LI to take plea deal in murder-for-hire plot
Pete Sobol, 64, of Inwood, died Feb. 3, Pete Sobol, Five Towns community advocate, dies at 64
Superintendents from various local districts discuss whether a Remote learning won't end soon, educators say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?