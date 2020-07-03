TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny Fourth of July

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The Independence Day holiday should be bright and clear with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. 

Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday night, with a low around 67.

And as you wave goodbye to Friday's showers and thunderstorms, expect more days of sunshine through Thursday.

About the only variation during that period will be how hot it gets during the day. And even that range is quite limited — thermometers will bounce around the mid-80s, the weather service said.

That is warmer than usual: the mean temperature in June is 68.4 degrees. In July it is 73.9 degrees, the weather service says. 

Sunday is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 69 with clear skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and a low around 70.

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon on Tuesday, when the high will near 83 degrees and the low around 71.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

