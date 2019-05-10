Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon, forecasters say.

“Most of the day is dry,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may begin after 3 p.m. and there's a 50 percent chance of rain Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. The high should be 67 degrees and the low around 52.

ISLIP, NY 56° Broken Clouds 64°/55°

It will be mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 65, the weather service says. There's a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight when the low will be about 49 degrees.

Rain is likely on Sunday, Mother's Day, the weather service says, when the high will be 56 and the low 48.

The rain should continue Monday, when the high will be near 55 and the low 46, the weather service says.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain before noon Tuesday, with a high of 58 and a low of 48, the service says.