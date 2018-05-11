Friday starts off with some patchy fog in parts of Long Island, set to give way to mostly sunny skies, forecasters say.

Look for fog before 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Then, comes some sunshine, which Long Islanders will want to enjoy while they can, as the weekend — Mother’s Day included — is looking to be on the showery side, forecasters say.

“Enjoy today, with lots of sunshine,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman, “because cooler and wet weather for the weekend.”

Temperatures head up to around 70 degrees Friday, a few degrees cooler on the East End, the weather service said.

Then, it’s back to unsettled conditions, as the early morning hours of Saturday bring increasing clouds along with chances of showers.

Showers become likely during the day, with a possible afternoon thunderstorm, the weather service said. Saturday is expected to warm up to the low 60s.

It’s more showers overnight, with chances continuing Sunday, Mother’s Day, as temperatures rise to the low 60s for much of the Island.