TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
56° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Fog gives way to a sunny Friday

The weekend — Mother’s Day included — is looking to be on the showery side, forecasters say.

Some sunshine is forecast on Friday. But for

Some sunshine is forecast on Friday. But for the weekend -- Mother's Day included -- showers are expected, forecasters say. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

Friday starts off with some patchy fog in parts of Long Island, set to give way to mostly sunny skies, forecasters say.

Look for fog before 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Then, comes some sunshine, which Long Islanders will want to enjoy while they can, as the weekend — Mother’s Day included — is looking to be on the showery side, forecasters say.

“Enjoy today, with lots of sunshine,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman, “because cooler and wet weather for the weekend.”

Temperatures head up to around 70 degrees Friday, a few degrees cooler on the East End, the weather service said.

Then, it’s back to unsettled conditions, as the early morning hours of Saturday bring increasing clouds along with chances of showers.

Showers become likely during the day, with a possible afternoon thunderstorm, the weather service said. Saturday is expected to warm up to the low 60s.

It’s more showers overnight, with chances continuing Sunday, Mother’s Day, as temperatures rise to the low 60s for much of the Island.

More news

William Hubbard, 48, left, has been charged with Man faces murder charge in woman’s 2011 slaying
James Ryan, seen in 2012, was released from Dead Nassau cop’s family calls tossed conviction ‘unfair’
Cars and homes on the west end of How Long Beach found itself in financial crisis
The Wantagh Fire Department was called to a Fire engulfs 7-Eleven in Nassau, cops say
Misha Migdal, president and owner of Supreme Screw LI manufacturer seeks aid to buy space 
Nickerson Beach Park in Lido Beach; the hamlet LI community offers white sand, quick commute