The deadline to bring tender plants inside and winterize the sprinkler pipes has arrived as a frost advisory remains in effect for south and northwestern Suffolk County until 9 a.m. Monday. Temperatures as low as 31 degrees are possible for the northeastern portion of the Island, which is under a freeze watch until Monday morning.

Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-50s Sunday before dropping for tonight’s freeze and frost warnings, said Matthew Conticchio of the National Weather Service in Upton.

“Today is going to be nice sunny and temperatures are going to be 53, 54 across the Island for the most part,” Conticchio said.

Monday is again expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-50s before dropping to the upper 40s overnight, according to the weather service.

Tuesday, which is also Election Day, calls for about a 30-percent chance of showers before noon and highs in the upper 50s, Conticchio said. The temperature is predicted to fall to about 40 degrees Tuesday night before climbing up slightly to the low-50s for a sunny Wednesday. Skies are expected to be clear overnight with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Thursday carries another 30-percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. with otherwise sunny skies and a predicted high in the mid-50s. Temperatures could dip into the low to mid-30s Thursday night before rising to the mid to upper-40s the following day.

Plan for a brisk and sunny Friday with a high in the mid-40s before temperatures fall close to freezing in the western portion of the Island and plunging into the 20s out east.

The forecast for the first full week of November is a bit nippier than usual. The average high for this time of year is about 58 degrees and the average low is 44 degrees, Conticchio said.