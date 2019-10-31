TODAY'S PAPER
Waterproof Halloween costumes or ones that require umbrellas, a la Mary Poppins or the Penguin in the Batman comics, might be the way to go on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Islip predicts misty rain for the day and early evening.

While trick-or-treaters might need raincoats, the high will be 71 degrees, so cold-weather gear can stay in the closet — at least until night falls, when the temperature is expected to go down into the 50s.

The forecast for Thursday night favors staying indoors: the wind could clock 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, the weather service said. A wind advisory has been issued from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday for both Nassau and Suffolk.

Falling tree branches and downed power lines are possible hazards.

Though some forecasters said there might be a respite, with the showers halting from midafternoon Thursday to the early evening, weather service meteorologist Da’Vel  Johnson had his doubts.

“There is a chance for that, I’m not highly confident enough to say for sure there will be lull. I’m more comfortable saying we’re going to have this light drizzle,” he said by telephone.

One boon is that the heaviest rain should not arrive until 10 p.m., and likely will end by around 8 a.m. on Friday, Johnson said.

Anyone bound for New York City’s Village Halloween parade, which starts at 7 p.m., can expect the same light rain predicted for the Island, the experts said.

Friday’s morning overcast should slowly lift, and the day should be breezy — with gusts of wind reaching 33 mph — and the temperature should climb to 59 degrees, the weather service said.

But temperatures in Suffolk could plummet to the upper 20s Friday night, the weather service said. It issued a freeze watch from late Friday night through Saturday morning for the eastern part of the county.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday all should be sunny, with daytime highs in the mid-50s and night lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, the weather service said.

Even Tuesday should be at least partly sunny, and even warmer, with the thermometer reaching 64 degrees, it said.

However, the odds of showers returning are 30% on both Tuesday night and Wednesday.

