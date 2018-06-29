All those prayers for hot summer weather have been answered, perhaps too well.

Hot temperatures and a spike in humidity are expected to last into early next week and right through the Fourth of July, forecasters say.

With June temperatures so far coming in at right around normal, some areas could see official heat wave conditions, meaning three days in a row hitting 90 degrees or above.

Barbara Engels, 56, came to the Byron Lake Pool in Islip with her three grandkids to cool off Friday.

She said the whole family would take a dip in the pool, but she and the kids would probably leave later in the afternoon when temperatures rose.

“We haven’t had too much of a summer since summer began," said Engels, of Islip. "We’re facing a heat wave, but that is what summer should be. So, as long as we’re cautious and safe, it will kick off to a great summer.”

Although the combination of heat and humidity can make for great pool and beach weather, it could be dangerous for some residents, forecasters and officials say.

Because of the humidity, temperatures Saturday through Monday could feel more like the 90s to near 100 degrees, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

A heat advisory has been issued for Nassau County from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, with heat index values — the “feels like” temperatures — expected in the upper 90s, particularly for mid to late afternoon. Sunday could feel even a few degrees hotter.

This is why forecasters, heath experts and public officials took steps Friday to warn Long Islanders that the upcoming tropical stretch requires caution and they should plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness.

Residents should stay indoors in air-conditioned places if possible and drink plenty of fluids, and make frequent checks on those more at risk for heat exhaustion, such as the elderly and young children, especially babies, officials said. Those who must go outside should stay in the shade and restrict outdoor activity to the early morning and later evening, when it is cooler, Nassau University Medical Center said in a release.

Cooling centers will be open across Nassau County, starting Friday.

Long Island is no stranger to heat waves.

The last one recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport was last year from July 20 to 22, when temperatures hit 92 degrees, 93 and 90.

With Raisa Camargo