A heat advisory will be in effect for Nassau County on Monday and Tuesday, with heat index values that will make it feel like temperatures are in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory will last from noon Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Upton-based weather service meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. Suffolk County does not have a heat advisory.

Monday's high temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-to-upper 80s, Buccola said, with lows in the 70s.

Monday will be primarily dry during the day but showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Monday night into Tuesday, she said.

Long Islanders will likely see heavy rain all day Tuesday with "very high" humidity, she said. Temperatures will be similar to Monday's.

A cold front is expected to move across the Island on Tuesday night, bringing the humidity and temperatures down.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s, she said.

The average high temperature at MacArthur Airport in Islip is 82 degrees this time of year, Buccola said.