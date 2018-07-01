Long Island residents should take caution Sunday as an excessive heat warning will be in effect in northern Nassau County with a heat advisory for the rest of Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

“The extreme heat can cause illness, and a combination of the heat and humidity can cause heat stress if you’re outside exerting things or have extended exposure,” said weather service meteorologist Carlie Buccola.

The heat index could reach more than 105 in northern Nassau County, and between 95 and 104 in southern Nassau and Suffolk counties, she said. The heat index is the combination of high temperatures and humidity, Buccola said, adding that it will feel cooler on the immediate shoreline.

Sunday’s temperature at Islip is expected to reach 94 degrees.

And there won’t be any relief until next weekend, Buccola said.

Temperatures Monday are expected to be in the upper-80s to around 90, she said. They will likely go back down to the low 70s at night.

The rest of the week and the Fourth of July will look similar, Buccola said.

It's expected to stay dry and warm, with temperatures in the upper 80s through next weekend, she said.