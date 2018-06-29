Many Long Islanders head into the holiday weekend facing the Island's first heat wave of the year, forecasters said.

It will be hotter in western areas, the National Weather Service said. If the temperature hits 90 on Friday, it would mark the beginning of a likely heat wave, defined as at least three days of temperatures hitting or topping 90 degrees.

“This would be first heat wave for Long Island this year, if we get it," said Adrienne Leptich of the weather service's Upton office.

The high temperature on the East End will be in the mid-80s Friday, the weather service said.

"Wall-to-wall sunshine for today," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. But people heading to the beach should be aware there is a high risk of rip currents along the South Shore through 9 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s for the next several days on the East End but are expected to hit or exceed 90 degrees in the western area of the Island, the weather service said.

A heat advisory is predicted for Saturday, but could kick in Friday if the temperature hits or exceeds 90 degrees.

The heat advisory would also be the first of the year. That advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time, the weather service said.

Sunday is expected to be the hottest of the days, hitting the mid-90s in western areas, the weather service said.

The daytime high is not expected to drop below 90 degrees in the western area until Tuesday, and it will remain in the upper 80s through the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, the weather service said.