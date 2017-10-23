Long Islanders, after Monday, will be bidding farewell to a stretch of dry days featuring well-above-average temperatures, as some gusty winds and potentially heavy rain enter the picture Tuesday, forecasters say.

That’s followed later in the week with a return to more seasonable high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

After Monday’s partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, the overnight hours bring some drizzly conditions, with the potential for some spotty showers and patchy fog during Tuesday morning commute, said Melissa DiSpigna, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

DiSpigna said winds and rain should ramp up later into the afternoon and especially the evening, making for a wet evening commute.

Look for some stormy, gusty weather, with thunderstorms possible toward Tuesday evening, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

The weather service said wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely Tuesday into Tuesday night, and localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible — posing a risk of downed trees and power outages.

Rainfall will be about 2 to 3 inches across the region Tuesday into Wednesday, with localized swaths of 3 to 5 inches possible, the weather service said.

The heavy rain creates the potential for minor flooding throughout the area, and a localized threat of flash flooding, the weather service said.

“While we are confident in a period of heavy rain and strong southerly wind gusts across the region, the predictability of the timing of the heaviest rainfall, and locations, along with the treat of damaging wind gusts remains uncertain,” the weather service said.