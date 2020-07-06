LI forecast: Temperature to reach 90 today with lots of humidity

A weak low pressure system, a back-door cold front, an upper-level disturbance, an unstable air mass. All that meteorological explanation means this for you and the rest of Long Island Monday: It’s gonna be hot. And humid.

And chances are it’s going to rain. Chances are it’s going to be hot, sticky and wet a lot between now and Thursday.

Yup, summer’s on, and not in a good way.

The National Weather Service said it was already 76 degrees outside at 5 a.m. with humidity at 72 percent. It’s expected to go up to 90 degrees today.

Forecasters predict morning sunny skies will give way to thunderstorms in the afternoon, with thunderstorms and showers likely through the evening into Tuesday. The weather service cautions that all the unstable air at our doorstep Monday could bring damaging winds, especially in Nassau County.

There’s a reasonable chance of rain Tuesday, with overnight temperatures around 70, before soaring back into the mid-to-upper 80s. The forecast is for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, with temperatures back in the high 80s, the weather service said.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday. We also could break 90 degrees again, as well, forecasters said.

But rain could return Friday and carry through the weekend, the weather service said. So be forewarned.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The weather service cautions that all the unstable air at our doorstep Monday could bring damaging winds, especially in Nassau County.