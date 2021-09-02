Commuters urged not to use LIRR, thousands without power after Ida floods LI

Commuters were urged not to use the Long Island Rail Road Thursday morning, after massive rainfall from Ida deluged the region, causing service suspensions, knocking out power to thousands and killing seven people in New York City.

Eastbound service on the LIRR remained suspended systemwide due to "the impacts of flooding, downed trees and power outages," the railroad tweeted. Westbound service was "extremely limited."

The Port Washington branch and service between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal remained suspended, the railroad said.

Janno Lieber, acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authorityy, said on CNN that the Metro-North would be out most of the day at best and the LIRR will be "somewhat constrained as well."

Speaking on WNBC-TV Channel 4, Lieber said the railroads were "hit pretty hard," with extremely limited service throughout the day, particularly on the Port Washington branch.

Lieber said that the New York City subways should be largely back up by Thursday afternoon.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Service was suspended entirely on the 3, 5, 6, A, C, E, B, M, G, Z, W and all shuttle lines and the Staten Island Railway Thursday morning. Service was partly suspended on the 1, 2, 4, D, F, N and Q lines, and running with "extremely limited" service on the 7, M, J, L and R lines.

This is the second time this week the subways have suffered a major shutdown: on Sunday night, an electrical irregularity led to the suspension of service along half of the system for several hours.

As of 6:36 a.m. Thursday, PSEG Long Island reported 6,750 customers without power.

"The crews worked through the night to restore approximately 22,000 customers and we are down to what you see on the web site right now, around 7,000," PSEG Long Island spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said.

"There was rain and thunderstorms and strong winds. We just worked through the night to get people back their power quickly and safely," she said.

A travel ban in New York City was lifted at 5 a.m. but city officials advised all "non-emergency" vehicles to stay off the streets and highways while cleanup continued.

Lt. John Grimple, an NYPD spokesman, said that seven people have died due to the storm — six in Queens and one in Brooklyn. The dead range from 2 years old to 66 years old.

The victims, discovered by police officers responding to 911 calls Wednesday night to various residences for reported flooding conditions, were found "unconscious and unresponsive" — a 66-year-old in Brooklyn and the rest in Queens: a 48-year-old woman at one location; a 45-year-old woman and 22-year-old man at another location; and a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old female and a 2-year-old boy at yet another.

According to an email from the Suffolk County Police Department’s press office Thursday morning, "911 received numerous calls, primarily between midnight and 2:30 a.m., reporting flooding in roadways and basements, as well as downed trees. The calls tapered off significantly after 2:30 a.m. There were very few crashes overnight and none were serious."

'Locally catastrophic flooding' across tri-state

Remnants of Ida, now a post-tropical cyclone, lashed Long Island late Wednesday and early Thursday, dumping sheets of rain, spurring flash flood and tornado warnings, power outages and suspension of all LIRR service.

The storm, a category 4 hurricane when it hit New Orleans this past weekend, caused "locally catastrophic flooding" across the tri-state area and delivered as much as 7 inches of rain across Long Island. It was still draping the East End with light to moderate rain shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Though Ida is heading north to the Canadian Maritimes, Suffolk remains under a flood advisory until 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Nassau is under a flood advisory until 7:30 a.m.

The high risk of rip currents at Atlantic beaches prompted the weather service to issue a hazardous weather advisory.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency early Thursday for Nassau, Suffolk and other counties, including Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester.

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared one for New York City.

"We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city," the mayor tweeted, "brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads."

"Rainfall rates of 3 inches to 4 inches an hour were measured at the height of the event," the weather service said, noting the New York City metro area and northeast New Jersey got as much as 9 inches of rain.

The weather service recorded 3.15 inches of rain at Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 21, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the iconic park.

The storm dumped rain Wednesday night on Long Island at a rate of about 1 to 2 inches an hour at some points, the weather service said.

Kennedy Airport's Twtter page said high winds had led to arrival and departure delays Wednesday night. The rain had also "caused flight disruptions" at LaGuardia Airport," said a tweet on its page.

No delays were listed at either airport Thursday morning.

After daybreak Thursday, look for a dramatic shift in the weather, according to the weather service.

Slowly-clearing clouds and gusty breezes hitting 25 mph to 35 mph through the early afternoon should help the tri-state area dry out, it said.

Thursday’s daytime high should be around 75 degrees.

"Lows tonight will fall into the 50s, in an early fall-like airmass," the weather service said.