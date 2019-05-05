Long Islanders woke up to rain that will drench Sunday but is not expected to cause widespread flooding, forecasters said.

“It’s going to be raining the whole day,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. “We’re not going to dry out until late tonight and into tomorrow.”

The NEFCU Long Island Marathon, which began at 7:30 a.m. in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, should be “soggy” throughout, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

The rain has been “moderate” and “widespread” across the Island, as of 8 a.m. totaling a quarter to half an inch, Buccola said. There should be between an inch and 1.25 inches of rain throughout the day.

The highs are expected to stay in the mid-50s, below average.

“The temperatures are not going to change all that much,” Avery said.

There will be a coastal flood advisory for locally minor flooding along the Great South Bay in Nassau County from 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

An area of low pressure south of the Island brought the precipitation, Buccola said.

If spring has seemed unusually wet so far this year, the stats bear that out. April saw 5.95 inches of rain at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, 1.6 inches above normal, Buccola said.

“It’s been a wet spring so far,” she said.

Keep that umbrella handy, because showers should return midweek, along with cooler temperatures.

The lows should be in the upper 40s overnight. Monday is expected to be dry with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 40s, and Tuesday may be a little warmer in the upper 60s with late showers.

Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Thursday brings more rain with highs in the upper 50s.