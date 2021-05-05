Wednesday favors the early risers, especially if they love being outdoors as the National Weather Service predicted just a slight chance of showers before 2 p.m.

Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm then become likely for the next three hours or so before mostly clearing.

The odds of precipitation on Cinco de Mayo, the NWS calculated, are 70%; at most half an inch may fall. Look for a daytime high of 63.

The night may be a damp one: the odds of precipitation are 30%, the NWS said, with showers expected mostly during the early evening.

Thermometers likely will slide to 48 degree overnight, and that is about how cold the nights will be for much of this period.

The showers expected for Long Island stem from a much larger cold front, the NWS’ Weather Prediction Center said, which "stretches from the Northeast through the Ohio Valley and eventually into the western Gulf of Mexico."

"Showers and thunderstorms will be found along the frontal boundary up and down the East Coast," it said.

However, the center forecast "the current warm and humid airmass will be short-lived across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast this morning as refreshing dry and cooler air enters by tonight."

On Long Island, Thursday’s skies should be sunny, the NWS said, thanks to what it terms a weak high pressure system.

"Temperatures will likely average slightly below normal by a few degrees with mostly middle 60s for daytime maximums," the NWS said.

Friday should be similar, though cloudier, and just slightly cooler than the day before.

An approaching low pressure system may trigger what the service called "some light and scattered rain shower activity late Friday night and into Saturday morning."

The odds of a rainy Saturday are 40%, mainly after 8 a.m., and the high for the day will only reach 57, the service predicted.

Sunday should offer sunshine with thermometers during the day rising to 62.

Monday may begin the work week with rain – the chances are 30% – but Tuesday should be bright and clear, the service said. High temperatures for both days will be 62.