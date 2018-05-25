Memorial Day weekend begins with sunshine, warmth and mostly light winds, forecasters said.

The temperature should hit a high in the mid-80s Friday on Long Island, with some winds gusts up to 30 mph, forecasters said.

Saturday will have a high in the low 80s and the midday hours should be sunny, but forecasters said rain could begin in the evening, probably after 5 p.m.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 59° Few Clouds 78°/63° 78°/63° SEE FULL FORECAST

“Saturday will be the nicest of the weekend days, and today is nice as well,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

The National Weather Service said showers are likely after noon on Sunday, and it will be mostly cloudy Monday, the holiday.

The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The first day of the air show will be very nice,” Avery said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Temperatures will hit a high in the mid-60s both Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.