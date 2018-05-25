TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Memorial Day weekend starts with sunshine

The weather forecast for Friday.

The weather forecast for Friday. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Memorial Day weekend begins with sunshine, warmth and mostly light winds, forecasters said.

The temperature should hit a high in the mid-80s Friday on Long Island, with some winds gusts up to 30 mph, forecasters said.

Saturday will have a high in the low 80s and the midday hours should be sunny, but forecasters said rain could begin in the evening, probably after 5 p.m.

“Saturday will be the nicest of the weekend days, and today is nice as well,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

The National Weather Service said showers are likely after noon on Sunday, and it will be mostly cloudy Monday, the holiday.

The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The first day of the air show will be very nice,” Avery said.

Temperatures will hit a high in the mid-60s both Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

Police investigate a Hyundai Sonata in the parking Police: Car shot in Farmingville, injuring 2
Islip Veterans Memorial Park is next to Islip LI community offers 'variety of different lifestyles'
From left, Navy Lt. Michael Murphy and Brigadier These Medal of Honor recipients had LI ties
U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots arrive at Republic Blue Angels, Snowbirds take different paths
Hempstead High School, shown Feb. 13. State review reveals data dysfunction at LI HS
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone arrives to his Bellone: Health costs are ‘biggest’ fiscal issue