Saturday starts with summerlike weather before thunderstorms and a cold front sweep in overnight, forecasters said.

“It’s an unofficial kickoff to summer that really feels like summer,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said of Memorial Day weekend.

For many, that kickoff is at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The skies should be clear Saturday for the show, Avery said.

Temperatures will head into the 80s on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

With those higher temperatures comes significantly more humid air, Avery said. “It’s very, very muggy.”

A cold front passes overnight, pulling temperatures down to the 50s and 60s and increasing the chances of storms, forecasters said. Rain is likely during the day on Sunday, mainly before 11 a.m., and the high will be in the low 60s.

Temperatures will rebound closer to normal on Monday, the holiday, the service said. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s.

Tuesday should be clear with a high near 80, the service said. A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns late next week.

The service also warned of a moderate risk of rip currents along the South Shore for Saturday.