It will be mostly sunny Monday on Long Island with light winds and temperatures reaching a high of about 80 degrees, forecasters said.

“We do have a few clouds passing through, but we are going to see more sunshine as we go through the afternoon,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

After the rain clears out Thursday it will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s, the service said.

Friday will be mostly sunny with the temperature rising into the mid-80s, and there is no wet weather in the forecast for next weekend.