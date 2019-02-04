Long Island is in for another day in the 50s Tuesday, before a return to normal, then a couple of chances of rain, forecasters say.

“Areas of fog are expected tonight into early Tuesday, which could become dense,” the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday is expected to bring sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting 54 degrees, a couple of degrees warmer than expected, but who's complaining?

"Enjoy it while you can," said Brian Ciemnecki, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

The normal high for the day is 39 degrees, with 24 the normal low.

Monday morning’s earlier foggy conditions had pretty much dissipated for the Island, though there could be patchy fog along the South Shore on and off throughout the day, he said.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring conditions closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the low 40s.

Chances of rain also enter the picture, coming in two waves, said Carlie Buccola, also a weather service meteorologist. The first is Wednesday night into Thursday, then Friday into Saturday with a dry stretch in between.