Presidents Day starts out with rain and sleet on Long Island, mostly before noon, and a high near 42, forecasters said.

The mixed precipitation could make for dangerous driving conditions during the morning commute.

Those on the North Shore should watch out for icy spots on Monday, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement, before temperatures rise above freezing.

“A few slippery spots are around with temperatures around freezing or just above,” said Matt Hammer, a meteorologist with News 12 Long Island. “The rest of this Presidents Day will not be awful, but we'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs around the low 40s. If anything, expect a stray shower this afternoon.”

There is a chance of minor coastal flooding in the morning for Nassau County and northwestern Suffolk County, the weather service said.

Monday night will be clear, breezy and colder with lows around the lower 20s, Hammer said. Tuesday will be sunny, with passing clouds and highs around the low to mid-30s.

Some light snow or sleet is likely to develop Wednesday evening, forecasters said. That should change to rain as temperatures increase from the low 30s to the low 40s.