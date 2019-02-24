Winds as high as 65 mph are expected to knock down trees and power lines beginning Sunday evening and worsening Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a high wind warning for the tristate area.

Winds will ramp up from about 7 p.m. to midnight, reaching gusts of around 40 to 45 mph, according to the weather service in Upton. They would clear out the "murky, drizzly, foggy conditions" from earlier in the day, weather service meteorologist Faye Morrone said.

The highest winds will hit Monday between about 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Morrone said. The high wind warning will last until 7 p.m.

The strong, damaging winds are coming through the Great Lakes from Canada as a cold front drops temperatures. Travel will be difficult for trucks, meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. Any outdoor items that can blow away, including decorations and trash cans, should be tied down,.

The Long Island Rail Road urged riders to be careful on platforms and staircases and monitor mta.info/lirr for train times.

High winds continue Monday, which will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees. The gusts decrease to a high of 40 mph Monday night. Tuesday will also be windy, with gusts as high as 26 mph, while sunny with a high of 35 degrees.

There is also a storm warning for ocean waters, with wind gusts between 50 and 55 knots.

“We may end up with some power outages tonight and tomorrow,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said Sunday.

PSEG Long Island warned customers not to touch downed wires, and to report any to 800-490-0075. To report power outages and receive status updates, text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or visit psegliny.com/outages. Also, visit the utility's outage map at outagemap.psegliny.com.

“If wind gusts cause any interruptions to service, we are prepared and we will respond and restore outages quickly and safely,” John O’Connell, PSEG Long Island vice president of transmission and distribution, said in a statement. “Crews are on the job this weekend around the clock if there’s a need for restoration activities.”

When traffic signals are out, drivers should treat them as all-way stops, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement Sunday.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be partly sunny, with highs near 40 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday warms up a bit, to a high near 40 degrees, but there’s another chance of snow and rain into Saturday, which will see a high near 47.