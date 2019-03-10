A soupy Sunday evening featuring areas of fog will clear overnight, forecasters say, making room for a series of sunny days and warmer temperatures this week.

Monday will features clear skies, sun, a high near 49 degrees and light northwest winds, forecasters say.

It’s not unusual to see highs in the 50s this time of year, although about 45 degrees is average, said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

“We’re not that far off from where we should normally be this time of year,” he said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be sunny, both with highs near 42 degrees.

There’s a slight chance of rain showers Thursday afternoon with highs near 50 degrees.

The chance of rain continues into Friday, which will be even warmer at a high of 54 degrees. Saturday has a chance of showers with a high near 50.