Long Island weather: Sunny with highs near 50, above normal

Most of the week's temperatures will be at or above average, forecasters said.

By Newsday Staff
The workweek starts off with mild and sunny weather and ends warm, forecasters said.

With highs around 50 degrees, the temperatures are above normal, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. 

“Most of our temperatures will be around average or a little bit above average throughout the week,” Hoffman said. 

Monday night’s lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, forecasters said. 

“Another cold front will pass through the area this evening, with temperatures returning to near or slightly below normal,” said the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds should last through Tuesday. “It will be a bit breezy,” Hoffman said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to be sunny, with highs reaching the mid-40s.

Thursday should have a high in the low 50s and Friday should get up to nearly 60 degrees, with rain.

