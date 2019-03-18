It’s will be mostly sunny on Monday as Long Islanders return to work, forecasters said.

Some clouds are expected to roll in during the late afternoon, forecasters said. Monday’s high will be near 43 degrees and a low of 30.

Similar weather is expected for Tuesday, with a high near 45 and a low around 30.

Spring begins Wednesday, with sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees, about normal for this time of the year.

There is a chance of showers on Thursday.