TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly sunny with high near 43

By Newsday Staff
Print

It’s will be mostly sunny on Monday as Long Islanders return to work, forecasters said.

Some clouds are expected to roll in during the late afternoon, forecasters said. Monday’s high will be near 43 degrees and a low of 30.

Similar weather is expected for Tuesday, with a high near 45 and a low around 30.

Spring begins Wednesday, with sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees, about normal for this time of the year.

There is a chance of showers on Thursday.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Irv Miljoner, former district director for Long Island Q&A with former LI chief of U.S. Labor Department
Judy and Harry LIer risked losing her parents to be with beau
Nassau County police and Lake Success police investigate Cops: Bicyclist struck and killed in Lake Success
An Army recruit trains with her male counterparts Women in the military: 'Equality is equality'
Avalon Park & Preserve, a privately run nature New trails, boardwalk planned at sanctuary
Members representing the "Couch on Wheels" community group Pride festival expands to East End this summer