After a windy weekend, Monday begins a stretch of calm days for Long Island, forecasters said.

A cold front is passing through the region and there could be sprinkles in the morning and afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and light winds. Clouds will clear up overnight, with a low near 30, slightly below average, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Once the clouds move out, they'll stay gone, with Monday's sprinkles being the only precipitation expected for the week.

Tuesday should be sunny with highs in the mid-40s, still several degrees below average, the weather service said. The low should be about 25. Wednesday should be similar and slightly warmer.

The week should end with sunny days. Thursday's highs should be above 50, and the highs should be in the mid-50s on Friday and Saturday. Those highs could reach into the 60s in western Nassau County and in areas away from the water, Hoffman said.

"Much warmer weather Friday and Saturday," Hoffman said.