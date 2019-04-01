The first day of April will be sunny and windy with a high near 48 degrees on Long Island, forecasters said.

Monday morning started with temperatures in the 30s, feeling like the 20s with wind chill, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

“A little bit of some cold weather to start out our day,” Hoffman said. The day should have northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. The normal average high is 52 degrees.

The winds will diminish in the evening and temperatures will dip into the mid-30s across Long Island and New York City overnight.

“Temperatures in the Long Island Pine Barrens will be around 15 degrees,” said the National Weather Service in Upton. That's well below the normal average low of 36 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny and windy, with a high near 49 degrees.

“The next chance for any precipitation is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure passes south and east of the area,” the weather service said.

Hoffman predicted the storm would "brush the East End," with Montauk possibly getting moderate to heavy rain.

The storm moves out by midmorning Wednesday, which should be cloudy with highs in the mid-50s, Hoffman said. Thursday, the Mets home opener, should be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.