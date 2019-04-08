The workweek starts with showers before Monday turns mostly cloudy, with highs in the 60s on Long Island, forecasters said.

Showers are expected to end before 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re looking at some wet weather starting out our morning,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

A warm front and light winds will pass through the area Monday, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 60s for the North Shore and western Nassau County, Hoffman said. Those are above normal, the weather service said.

“The drier weather comes in this afternoon,” he said. “We get warmer weather this afternoon as well.”

Monday night will be cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain showers are likely to return Tuesday afternoon through about 8 p.m., according to the weather service.

Tuesday will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high around 53 degrees and a low near 42, close to normal, forecasters said.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s, the coldest temperatures of the week. Thursday should be similar.

More showers are likely Friday afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s.