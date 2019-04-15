Heavy rain and damaging winds were lashing Long Island in a thunderstorm that briefly prompted a tornado watch for Nassau County on Monday morning, forecasters said.

"Potentially multiple rounds of fast-moving storms will cross the region through the overnight and early morning hours of Monday," the National Weather Service said in the watch, which stretched from Maryland to Connecticut and was canceled for Nassau County before 5:20 a.m.

"We had some damage overnight," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. "We do have to worry about some strong, gusty winds out there, and some heavy rain as well."

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 58° Overcast 63°/40° 63°/40° SEE FULL FORECAST

In Suffolk County, radar showed a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the area after 5 a.m., with winds above 40 mph possible. The storms may worsen, the weather service said.

"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding," the weather service said in a special weather statement. "Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways."

There were about 2,900 customers affected by power outages as of 6 a.m., according to PSEG Long Island's online map.

"We could have some more power outages and trees down later today," Hoffman said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On the Long Island Rail Road, there were 10- to 15-minute delays through Pinelawn on the Ronkonkoma Branch due to "weather-related signal trouble," the railroad said in an advisory. There were similar delays between Smithtown and Stony Brook on the Port Jefferson Branch.

A dense fog advisory was also in effect until 6 a.m. for southern Nassau and all of Suffolk. Those same areas will have a wind advisory from noon Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, warning of the possibility of difficult driving, especially for high-profile vehicles in open areas.

There were marine warnings for the waters off both coasts of the Island, as well.

But the storm should end before 8 a.m., then turn to showers, the weather service said.

"As we get towards the afternoon, the weather gets better: a mixture of sun and clouds," Hoffman said.

Highs should reach nearly 60 degrees and showers should end by 11 a.m., the weather service said. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph in the afternoon. The overnight lows should be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday should be sunny and breezy with highs near 60 and lows in the mid-40s. Wednesday should be slightly cooler and partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Rain could return on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.