After a wet weekend on Long Island, precipitation is on the way again Monday, forecasters said.

“More rain is likely to develop today as a weak low pressure system tracks east of Long Island,” the National Weather Service said.

The rain should be heavy by 2 p.m. or so, with showers lingering by 8 p.m., said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Steven Strouss. The most rainfall is likely across eastern Long Island.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 50° Broken Clouds 63°/52° 63°/52° SEE FULL FORECAST

With light winds, temperatures are expected to reach into mid-60s, cooler on the East End, then drop into the low 50s Monday night.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the low 70s in Nassau County and the mid-60s in eastern Suffolk County.

“Tuesday will be dry across the entire [tristate] area,” the weather service said.

Showers are possible Wednesday morning. Clouds are expected to move out and the day should gradually become sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thursday should be sunny with highs near 60 before showers return overnight into Friday.