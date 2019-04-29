Monday should be dry and cooler before a week of showers on Long Island, forecasters said.

"Unsettled throughout the week," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

In the early morning hours Monday, temperatures were in the upper 20s in areas around Westhampton.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 47° Few Clouds 56°/47° 56°/47° SEE FULL FORECAST

"It is a little bit on the cold side," Hoffman said.

The highs Monday will be near 55, several degrees below normal, forecasters said.

The morning should be mostly sunny before clouds increase throughout the day and rain showers arrive by midnight and into Tuesday morning.

"Any lingering rain will quickly clear to the east Tuesday morning, resulting in a partly sunny afternoon," the National Weather Service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuesday should rise to about 60 degrees, more appropriate for the season.

Wednesday, the first day of May, should be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and highs in the mid-50s. A cloudy Thursday and Friday bring further chances of showers with highs near 60.