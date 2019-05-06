Long Island weather: Mostly sunny Monday, highs in mid-60s
Showers on Monday should stay away from Long Island, helping the area dry out, forecasters said.
A break from the rain Monday should help Long Island dry out after a wet weekend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, forecasters said.
"It was just ugly out there yesterday," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. The NEFCU Long Island Marathon took place in soggy conditions.
Showers on Monday should stay away from the Island, the National Weather Service said.
"We are drying things out, the weather will be improving for today," Hoffman said.
The lows should be near 50 overnight into Tuesday, when chances of rain return.
"By tomorrow, there's a cold front coming our way," meaning showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, Hoffman said.
The day should go from highs in the upper 60s to overnight lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s and Thursday should be mostly cloudy in the upper 50s.
There should be more rain after midnight into Friday and throughout the day, with highs in the mid-60s.
