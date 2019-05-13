The workweek starts cool and wet on Long Island, with temperatures about 20 degrees below normal, forecasters said.

Patchy rain on Monday morning after overnight flooding advisories should turn into steadier, heavier rain in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Wind throughout the day of 15 to 22 mph, gusting to 34 mph, will bring in those cooler temperatures, with highs near 50.

"Temperatures are well below normal once again," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. The normal high for this time of year is about 67.

The rain ends in the evening, but the cool, wet weather stays through Tuesday, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

There should be showers early Tuesday morning and winds gusting to 31 mph.

"Still a few leftover showers Tuesday," Hoffman said. The highs should be in the low 50s.

Wednesday brings better weather: mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 before overnight showers. Thursday, the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park, should have morning showers and highs in the mid-60s. Friday should have similar temperatures and afternoon showers.

Saturday and Sunday should be a relief, with a return to mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 60s.