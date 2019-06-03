After intense thunderstorms for parts of Long Island on Sunday night, Monday should be a calm, nice day, forecasters said.

“A dry, bright, sunny day” is how News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman described it.

The day is expected to top out in the low 70s. “We’re right where we should be” in terms of temperature, Hoffman said.

There should also be northwest winds gusting as high as 25 mph. “It’s gonna be breezy,” Hoffman said.

A man was struck by lightning Sunday night while he was standing under a tree watching the storm in front of his house in the Village of Northport, a fire official said.

“He was conscious and alert,” said John Jacobsen, chief of the Northport Fire Department.

The fire department received the call at 10:46 p.m. and responded, Jacobsen said. The man, 33, whose name was not released, was taken to Huntington Hospital.

There were also reports of trees downed in Copiague and Deer Park, but no property damage or injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Tuesday should also be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the upper 60s after a morning with temperatures in the 40s in some spots.

“Tomorrow’s going to be cool to a little bit chilly starting on out,” Hoffman said.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday, which should be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Storm chances begin after noon and last through the night. Thursday should be similar, but slightly warmer.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday should all be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

With Chau Lam