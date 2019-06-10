Grab the umbrella. Showers are likely Monday on Long Island and a thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon, forecasters said.

There is a 90 percent chance of precipitation, the National Weather Service said.

“The rain will come down moderate to briefly heavy at times,” the service said. “There may also be a rumble of thunder from late morning on.”

Temperatures will reach highs near 70 with lows in the mid-60s, below normal for this time of the year. More showers are possible at night.

There is a small craft advisory for waters off the South Shore until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for more showers and a possible thunderstorm Tuesday morning before 8 a.m. It will be cloudy through midmorning then gradually clear, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 72 and a low around 60. Showers are expected to return Thursday, with a high near 70 and a low near 60.

Friday brings in a string of nice weekend days, with highs in the mid-70s and sun.