TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Showers, late storms Monday to start wet week

By Newsday Staff
Print

Light showers start the day Monday before a midday break and more showers and storms into the night on Long Island, forecasters said. The rest of the week is wet, too.

Monday will get up to highs in the mid-70s, near normal. 

"The rain could even be heavy at times," the National Weather Service said, mostly from Monday evening through Tuesday.

The overnight lows should be in the mid-60s.

"Most of the time will at least feature dry weather," the weather service said.

Tuesday should have showers with highs in the low 70s and a chance of thunderstorms at night. 

Wednesday and Thursday should both have more showers with highs in the low to mid-70s. 

The precipitation breaks Friday, when sunny conditions take over through the weekend with highs in the mid-70s. 

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Mets great Ed Kranepool on Sunday with Edward Kranepool, Shamsky visit rehab center
Suffolk County police investigate Sunday in Wyandanch where Cops: Officer suffers minor injuries after pursuit
St. Agnes Cathedral is the seat of the LI diocese holds off on release of accused clergy list
A crash closed Sunrise Highway in North Babylon Police: Man hurt in wrong-way crash on Sunrise
Identical twins Xavier, left, and Jacob Kahn, salutatorian Nothing separates these twins, except a .21% GPA
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart during an SCPD head moves to root out ethical problems
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search