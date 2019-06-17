Light showers start the day Monday before a midday break and more showers and storms into the night on Long Island, forecasters said. The rest of the week is wet, too.

Monday will get up to highs in the mid-70s, near normal.

"The rain could even be heavy at times," the National Weather Service said, mostly from Monday evening through Tuesday.

The overnight lows should be in the mid-60s.

"Most of the time will at least feature dry weather," the weather service said.

Tuesday should have showers with highs in the low 70s and a chance of thunderstorms at night.

Wednesday and Thursday should both have more showers with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The precipitation breaks Friday, when sunny conditions take over through the weekend with highs in the mid-70s.