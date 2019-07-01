TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny skies with temps in the mid-80s on Monday

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Picture-perfect weather appears in store for Long Island on Monday, with sunny skies and temperatures expected to soar into the mid-80s.

The forecast is a marked difference to the severe thunderstorms that barreled across western and central Suffolk County on Sunday, straight-line winds knocking down trees and power lines and, in some cases, even forcing road closures. The weather service said that storm caused what it termed "significant tree damage" from Huntington east into Commack and from Bay Shore east to Oakdale, but said Doppler radar showed "no evidence of rotation" — meaning, there were no recorded tornadoes — and so no damage surveys were planned.

Though coastal water temperatures remain in the lower 60s Monday — and though UV Index ratings are expected to be very high, with forecasters urging you take extra precautions to minimize sun exposure — the risk of riptides is low as the National Weather Service predicts a beautiful day for beachgoers at South Shore ocean and bay beaches.

Temperatures are expected to dip back into the high 60s overnight into Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to shoot back into the mid-to-high 80s with a slight chance of thunderstorms and / or showers on tap in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies called for on the Fourth of July holiday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

