Long Island weather: Morning showers, followed by sun, clouds and temps in high 70s

By Newsday Staff
After a long holiday weekend for some, those returning to work on Monday morning face a 20 percent chance of showers.

Morning clouds and some light showers are expected before making the way for sun and clouds in the afternoon, said News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

The UV index is high and temperatures should reach between 75 to 80 degrees, Hoffman said.

The National Weather Service in Upton said Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 66 and a south wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. 

It will be sunny, with a high near 86, on Tuesday, the weather service said.

