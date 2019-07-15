TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny skies, light breezy winds, temps in the low-to-mid 80s

Sunny skies, light breezy winds and highs in

Sunny skies, light breezy winds and highs in the low-to-mid 80s for Long Island today, forecasters said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Even if you don't like Mondays chances are you'll like this one — with sunny skies, light breezy winds and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s expected on tap for the afternoon.

The National Weather Service also is predicting a low risk of life-threatening rip currents at South Shore beaches, making it a perfect beach day, as well.

The only down side? With such clear, sunny skies the UV index figures tends to be very high, around a 9, meaning there is a very high risk of harm to unprotected skin. Best then to limit sun exposure, since unprotected skin will be damaged and can burn quickly in such cases, the weather service said, adding: "Minimize sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4.p.m. Otherwise, seek shade, cover up, wear a hat and sunglasses and use sunscreen."

As of 5:45 a.m. the local temperatures in central Long Island hovered right around 70 degrees with about 70 percent humidity. Temperatures are cooler in shore areas.

The weather service said that sunny skies also are on tap for Tuesday, though "a weak low pressure trough, remnant moisture from [tropical Gulf storm] Barry, will pass through from Wednesday night into Thursday night." That will bring cloudy skies and possible thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, though forecasters are calling for sunny skies again on Friday.

Temperatures figure to soar into the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s later in the week, with overnight lows no longer in the 60s but remaining in the low-to-mid 70s.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

