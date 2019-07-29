TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny today,  chance of showers later

By Newsday Staff
You can expect more of the gorgeous weekend weather for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 85 but there is a chance of chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the weather service based in Islip. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday also will be sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. High is near 84.

The weekend looks mostly sunny again. Friday is mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Saturday is partly sunny, with a high near 83. And Sunday is mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

