You can expect more of the gorgeous weekend weather for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 85 but there is a chance of chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the weather service based in Islip. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday also will be sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. High is near 84.

The weekend looks mostly sunny again. Friday is mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Saturday is partly sunny, with a high near 83. And Sunday is mostly sunny, with a high near 85.