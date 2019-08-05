TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s; possible thunderstorms tonight

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s are on tap for Monday but forecasters warn of possible thunderstorms Monday night.

It is 71 degrees in central Suffolk County at 5:45 a.m. with a high of 81-82 degrees predicted, the National Weather Service said. The humidity was between 68-76 percent at the local airports, according to the weather service.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said we can expect light winds throughout the day. The UV index is very high though, so make sure you use an appropriate level of sunscreen if you plan to be out in the sun Monday.

The weather service said conditions suggest there will be a low risk of rip currents at South Shore beaches Monday. Surf temperatures are in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Forecasters are calling for possible showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies again on tap for Friday. Daily temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A view of Riverhead Town Hall at 200 Riverhead may alter site plan application process 
The feast of St. Rocco is celebrated by Feast of St. Rocco celebrated in Glen Cove
Land's End will open its first Long Island Lands' End to launch its first LI stand-alone store
Huntington Town officials plan to pay for the Expanded parking, new bus shelter coming to marina
Alexander Pekoff made a few new friends on 86 days and 6,000 miles later, cyclist 'more well-rounded'
Patchogue Medford High School baseball coach Anthony Frascogna, Coaches recall Stroman-Matz matchup
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search