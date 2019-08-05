Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s are on tap for Monday but forecasters warn of possible thunderstorms Monday night.

It is 71 degrees in central Suffolk County at 5:45 a.m. with a high of 81-82 degrees predicted, the National Weather Service said. The humidity was between 68-76 percent at the local airports, according to the weather service.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said we can expect light winds throughout the day. The UV index is very high though, so make sure you use an appropriate level of sunscreen if you plan to be out in the sun Monday.

The weather service said conditions suggest there will be a low risk of rip currents at South Shore beaches Monday. Surf temperatures are in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Forecasters are calling for possible showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies again on tap for Friday. Daily temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.