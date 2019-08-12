The workweek is expected to begin on a bright note with a sunny, warm and dry Monday, according to forecasters.

Temperatures in the low to mid-80s, breezy at times, are in store, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said. It'll be warm and more humid with lows in the 70s Monday night, Cavlin said, and clear skies will give way to a few clouds by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, and you'll need to head out with an umbrella as showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m., are expected.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, the weather service said. High should reach the low 80s and rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

And it doesn't appear it will get much better Tuesday evening. Showers and thunderstorms, with some of the storms possibly producing heavy rain, are expected, the weather service said. The low Tuesday night will be about 69 degrees with calm winds after midnight. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches overnight are possible, the service said.