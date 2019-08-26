TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Temps in the low-to-mid 70s, strong rip current warning

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Moderate temperatures in the low to mid-70s with clear skies are in store for Long Island Monday, forecasters said.

But don't let the perfect conditions fool you.

The National Weather Service warns that the UV index is an 8 — very high — Monday and forecasters said if you're going to be at the beach or on the water, there's a high rip current risk at Atlantic Ocean beaches with a small craft warning in effect for waters along the South Shore.

The weather service said: "Very strong rip currents will be dangerous to anyone who enters the surf," adding: "Pay attention to flags and posted signs and swim in life guarded areas . . . If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Expect sunny or mostly sunny skies all week, forecasters said, with highs around 74 degrees both Monday and Tuesday before getting back into the low 80s later in the week. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low 60s this week, perhaps into the upper 50s Monday night into Tuesday, though the humidity remains high.

Sunset will be at 7:36 p.m.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Michael Renga, 11, of Glen Cove is flanked LIer joins Louis Prima Jr. onstage for impromptu number
Commuters' cars parked below the railroad trestles at LIRR union: Worker sick leave not cause of high OT
Dr. Joseph McGowan, medical director of Northwell Health's Long Island physicians to PrEP for HIV drug
Mineola Mayor Scott Strauss said that the village Area fenced off where homeless man had couch
The tower and museum at the Montauk Lighthouse Montauk Lighthouse getting $1.1 million spruce up
Left - Scott Carlin poses at the Shinnecock Two LIers to attend UN conference on climate change
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search