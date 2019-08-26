Moderate temperatures in the low to mid-70s with clear skies are in store for Long Island Monday, forecasters said.

But don't let the perfect conditions fool you.

The National Weather Service warns that the UV index is an 8 — very high — Monday and forecasters said if you're going to be at the beach or on the water, there's a high rip current risk at Atlantic Ocean beaches with a small craft warning in effect for waters along the South Shore.

The weather service said: "Very strong rip currents will be dangerous to anyone who enters the surf," adding: "Pay attention to flags and posted signs and swim in life guarded areas . . . If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Expect sunny or mostly sunny skies all week, forecasters said, with highs around 74 degrees both Monday and Tuesday before getting back into the low 80s later in the week. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low 60s this week, perhaps into the upper 50s Monday night into Tuesday, though the humidity remains high.

Sunset will be at 7:36 p.m.