Pleasant late-summer weather is on tap for Monday and Tuesday before warmer, humid air brings showers and possible thunderstorms to our area later in the week, forecasters from the National Weather Service said.

As of 5:30 a.m. the temperature was 65 degrees, the weather service said, going to the mid-70s in the afternoon, with highs near 73.

Expect partly sunny skies the first two days of the week, with light winds.

Forecasters are calling for overnight lows in the low 60s.

Warmer, humid air is expected to bring temperatures into the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it what the weather service is calling "a slight chance" of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Wednesday night and a chance of showers Thursday evening.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the low 70s on Friday.

A week after wreaking havoc on the Bahamas and drenching most of the East Coast last week, Hurricane Dorian, now a post-tropical cyclone, is expected to move off into history Monday as forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Center predict its dissipation in the Atlantic east of Labrador.