TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Passing showers, mostly cloudy with high in the 70s Monday

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Bring an umbrella Monday, with forecasters calling for passing showers and light rain on what figures to be a mostly cloudy, overcast day.

The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s, but with high humidity and rain coming in from the southwest as a weak cold front moves through the area.

Mostly clear skies and lower temperatures are expected to follow any rain and forecasters are calling for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s overnight into Tuesday, when sunny skies are expected. Forecasters are calling for highs on Tuesday to be in the lower 70s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected the remainder of the week, with highs only around 70 and overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A marble bust of physicist Albert Einstein is New mural honors Einstein and his summers spent on LI
Two highway guardrails seen on Branch Drive in Guardrails to be taken down after neighbor complaints
The entrance to Morewood Park off of Abbot Neighbors oppose restoring vehicle access to Smithtown park  
A helicoptor flies over Southold on Thursday, May Helicopter Council to meet with East End residents
The Hawaiian bowl at Poke One in East Poke bowl spot opens in East Meadow
The Vanderbilt Mansion in Oakdale was built in Advocates say Vanderbilt Mansion is falling into disrepair
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search