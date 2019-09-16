Bring an umbrella Monday, with forecasters calling for passing showers and light rain on what figures to be a mostly cloudy, overcast day.

The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s, but with high humidity and rain coming in from the southwest as a weak cold front moves through the area.

Mostly clear skies and lower temperatures are expected to follow any rain and forecasters are calling for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s overnight into Tuesday, when sunny skies are expected. Forecasters are calling for highs on Tuesday to be in the lower 70s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected the remainder of the week, with highs only around 70 and overnight lows in the mid-50s.