The workweek is expected to start off a little cooler than normal for this time of year, with temperatures forecast reaching only about 67 degrees, forecasters said.

A partly sunny, cool day is expected Monday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, and the high temperature will be a few degrees lower than the normal average high of 69.

The National Weather Service based in Upton has issued a alert for "minor coastal flooding" in Southwestern Suffolk Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. saying "up to a half-foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways."

A mostly cloudy evening with lows from 53 to 58 is forecast for Monday night, Hoffman said.

The beginning of October, and the last day of Rosh Hashanah, may bring some showers starting on Tuesday. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but there is a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday evening, mainly between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. when it will be partly cloudy with a low of about 64.

The rain is expected to continue on Wednesday, when there is a chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., the weather service said, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. But, the weather service said, it will be a warmer, day with highs near 85. Wednesday evening will bring a 40 percent chance of showers and will be mostly cloudy with a low of about 58, the weather service said.

The end of the workweek will likely bring more rain, as showers are expected between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday, with a high near 63, the weather service said. There's a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday evening, the service said, with a low of about 53.

It'll be more of the same on Friday, as it's expected to rain early that day and then remain cloudy with a high of only 66 degrees, according to the News 12 forecast.

But the sun is expected to make an appearance on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 63 degrees during the day, and Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 67 degrees, according to the News 12 forecast.